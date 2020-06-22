RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- For the second time in two years, no big-name Republicans in Virginia are bothering to try and win a seat in the U.S. Senate. While a former congressman and two challengers will line up to try to win the privilege of facing incumbent Congresswoman Elaine Luria in the November general election.

Once a hotly contested swing state where Senate elections were decided by small margins, Virginia has swung solidly blue in the Trump era as voters in the state’s growing suburbs reject the president’s agenda.

This Tuesday, three relatively unknown Republicans will compete in a primary election to take on incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat who is seeking his third term in the Senate.

Daniel Gade, Thomas Speciale II, and Alissa Baldwin are running to oppose Senator Warner in November.

For the House of Representatives in the 2nd district, voters will be able to choose between Ben Loyola, Jr., former congressman Scott Taylor, and Jarome Bell.

While absentee ballots can be delivered to the Registrar’s offices by today at 5:00 p.m., the polls will open tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. Voter turnout is expected to be light, but COVID-19 precautions will be in place at all polling places. Election officials will be wearing personal protection equipment, ballots will be given to voters after they enter the voting booths, and pens used to mark the ballots will be given to voters to take home.