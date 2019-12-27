RICHMOND, Va.- With increased traffic volumes on Virginia’s roadways anticipated for the remainder of the week and throughout the weekend, Virginia State Police are encouraging all drivers to increase their attention to safe driving.

Police said that since Saturday, Dec. 21, through midnight Christmas day, Dec. 25, nine people lost their lives in six traffic crashes on Virginia’s highways.

The six reported crashes occurred in Goochland, Loudoun, Richmond and Rockingham counties, and the cities of Chesapeake and Newport News. Three died in the Goochland County crash and two died in the Rockingham County crash. The Newport News crash claimed the life of a pedestrian. Half of the crashes occurred on Christmas Eve day. No highway traffic deaths were reported on the state’s Eastern Shore.

Year to date, preliminary data reports 800 adults, teenagers and children have been killed in traffic crashes across Virginia.