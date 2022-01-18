By Linda Cicoira

Mark your calendars for Northrop Grumman’s 17th commercial resupply services mission set to deliver science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station aboard its Cygnus spacecraft on Feb. 19.

Liftoff is scheduled for no earlier than 12:39 p.m. that Saturday from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad-OA at NASA Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island.

This is the first Cygnus mission featuring enhanced capabilities to perform a re-boost to the space station’s orbit as a standard service for NASA; one re-boost is planned while Cygnus is connected to the orbiting laboratory.

Planned research supported by this mission includes:

– A study that examines the effects of a drug on breast and prostate cancer cells,

– A new combustion facility,

– An investigation from Colgate-Palmolive that will leverage the acceleration of skin aging in microgravity to help create and validate an engineered tissue model to serve as a platform for testing potential products to protect aging skin,

-A demonstration of a lithium-ion secondary battery capable of safe, stable operation under extreme temperatures and in a vacuum environment,

– New hydrogen sensors that will be tested for the space station’s oxygen generation system,