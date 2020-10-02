The launch of the Cygnus spacecraft was scrubbed Thursday night. The launch was aborted automatically at T minus 2 minutes and 40 seconds. Preliminary reports say that the failure was in a piece of ground support equipment and nothing in the Antares booster or the Cygmus itself was responsible for scrubbing the launch. According to early reports if the problem can easily be repaired,, the launch attempt will take place. Friday at 9:16 p.m.

The countdown proceeded normally until it was called off automatically. WESR will again carry the countdown starting at 8:45.

