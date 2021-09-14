NFIB, Virginia’s leading small business advocacy organization, presented its coveted Guardian of Small Business Award to Virginia Delegate Rob Bloxom Monday at Sandpiper Marine, an NFIB member and small business owner.

The Guardian of Small Business award is the most prestigious honor that NFIB bestows on legislators in recognition of their efforts to support small business. The NFIB Virginia Leadership Council, an advisory board comprised of NFIB members, voted to present the award to the legislator for his outstanding leadership on small business issues.

“I am proud to present Delegate Bloxom with this prestigious small business award,” said NFIB’s State Director in Virginia, Nicole Riley. “Delegate Bloxom not only has an exceptional voting record with NFIB but has demonstrated leadership on small business issues. He deserves this award thanks to his promise to keep taxes low and promote a stable and economically safe environment for our small business entrepreneurs and job creators here in Virginia.”

“The ongoing pandemic has showcased the importance of our area’s small businesses for the local and national economy. As a small business owner, I can attest we need common sense legislation and I will continue to fight for this while in Richmond” said Bloxom. “Thank you to the NFIB for this honor, to Sandpiper Marine for hosting the ceremony and to all the small businesses who have proven their determination and dedication to the 100th District.”

Democrat Finale Norton is challenging Delegate Bloxom for the 100th District seat in this fall’s election.

To learn more about NFIB in Virginia, visit NFIB.com/VA and follow @NFIB_VA on Twitter.

