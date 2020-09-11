Spend a night with friends and family watching the launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket at 10:27 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, September 29, from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout the mid-Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the United States:

This will be Northrop Grumman’s 14th commercial resupply services mission to deliver NASA science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will not be open for this launch.

Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The beach at the Assateague Island National Seashore/Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will not be open during the launch.

Live coverage of the mission countdown is scheduled to begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. on the Wallops Ustream site.

Launch updates will be available via the Wallops Facebook and Twitter sites:

Launch coverage on NASA TV will begin at 10 p.m. For NASA TV streaming video, downlink and scheduling information, visit: http://www.nasa.gov/nasatv

For more information about International Space Station, visit: http://www.nasa.gov/station

Get more information about Northrop Grumman, its Antares rocket and the Cygnus cargo spacecraft at: http://www.nasa.gov/northropgrumman

.