RICHMOND, Va.- More than 1,000 people have been denied the purchase of a firearm under a new law in Virginia that limits purchases to one handgun a month.

Statistics show that 1,102 people were denied under the law in July.

The high number is partly attributed to confusion about how the monthly restriction period is calculated. Many believed the law would not apply to purchases made the month before the law took effect on July 1. But Virginia State Police say the law prohibits someone from buying a handgun after June 30 if he or she bought one within the previous 30 days.