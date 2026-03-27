New tool to track oyster trends

A new interactive tool is giving scientists, watermen, and the public a powerful new way to understand Virginia’s oyster populations.

Developed by William & Mary’s Batten School of Coastal and Marine Sciences and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, in partnership with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, the platform turns nearly three decades of oyster survey data into a dynamic, easy-to-use map.

The tool—called VOSARA 2-point-0—was first created as part of an undergraduate research project by recent graduate Ellen Rowe. It compiles millions of data points collected since the late 1990s, allowing users to track oyster abundance, reef health, and harvest activity across the Chesapeake Bay.

What sets this version apart is its interactivity. Instead of static charts, users can explore a live map with a time slider, watching oyster populations change year by year. The system allows users to zoom in from the bay level to individual reefs, and switch between data layers like juvenile oysters, market-size oysters, and shell volume.

Researchers say the goal was to simplify complex data—making it visual, accessible, and easy to interpret in seconds.

The platform also sheds light on how management strategies are working. Virginia’s rotational harvest system, for example, can now be seen over time, showing reefs being opened, harvested, replenished, and then closed to recover—often resulting in growing oyster populations.

Officials say the tool will help improve decision-making by making it easier to share detailed information with policymakers, industry leaders, and advisory groups.

The data behind the platform comes from one of the nation’s longest-running oyster monitoring programs, conducted annually since the early 1990s.

And with the new system, updates that once took months can now be completed in just weeks.

After two years of development and testing, VOSARA 2-point-0 is now available to the public—offering a clearer, more immediate view of one of Virginia’s most valuable natural resources, and the ongoing effort to protect it.