Exmore-based mosaics company responds to escalating COVID-19 pandemic

New Ravenna, America’s premiere designer and manufacturer of mosaics for both residential and commercial installations, announced Monday that, in order to protect their employees, customers, and the local community, they would temporarily pause manufacturing after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. The closing will last two weeks with a reopening planned for Monday, May 18. Affected employees who are unable to work from home will continue to be paid for 10 business days, covering the entire suspension period. Staff who are able to work from home have been since March 23 and will continue to do so. 103 employees work at the factory on Broad Street in Exmore and custom mosaics and tile are shipped worldwide daily. The sales staff will continue to accept orders and work with clients as usual.

Actions are being taken to ensure the well-being of employees, their families, and the local community. “As manufacturer of hand-made products, our people’s safety is inseparable from every other consideration,” said Richard Walters, New Ravenna CEO. “In the end, this was an easy decision to make because of all the great preparations the team at New Ravenna made. We identified this scenario as a likely one during our planning and were ready to act when it emerged. I’m so proud to work with such an amazing group.”

With the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changing how companies operate across the United States, businesses are finding new ways of staying connected with customers. “We continue to work closely with our customers and suppliers who are affected by the pause in our manufacturing by sending regular updates and communications regarding business operations,” Walters said.

Prior to the closing, New Ravenna has enhanced cleaning protocols with more frequent cleanings and has made sanitizer and PPE available and mandatory for all employees who were still working at the factory in Exmore. Throughout this temporary closure, New Ravenna remains responsive to the needs of customers and employees and is prepared to respond quickly to any emerging situation.

