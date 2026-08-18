New Ravenna Introduces Koi Pond: A Handcrafted Mosaic Inspired by Nature

New Ravenna has announced the release of “Koi Pond,” a new handcrafted mosaic inspired by koi swimming beneath blooming water lilies.

The design depicts koi, lily pads, blossoms and hidden turtles emerging from layers of water. The company said the composition was created to convey depth, movement and texture while offering viewers new details to discover with each look.

“Koi Pond” was made by New Ravenna artisans in Exmore using thousands of individually hand-nipped tesserae. Each piece was shaped and assembled by hand using a range of natural stone.

Cean Irminger, the mosaic’s lead designer, said the project was intended to demonstrate that mosaics can be works of art rather than simply decorative surfaces.

“I wanted to create a piece which showcased the technical and creative skill of the artists, the amazing breadth of natural stone, and the ability of art to evoke emotion,” Irminger said. “My hope is that our ‘Koi Pond’ will give viewers the same sense of peace, respite and joy in the beauty of nature as its inspiration, albeit with much less upkeep.”

New Ravenna has designed and manufactured mosaics in Exmore for more than 30 years. Its artisans use natural stone and jewel glass to create pieces for residential and commercial properties around the world.