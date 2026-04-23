New place to apply for NASA jobs

By Linda Cicoira

Engineers and technologists in the air and space fields are being recruited through a new website launched late last week by NASA and the Office of Personnel Management, according to a recent announcement.

“NASA Force is bringing highly skilled early- to mid-career engineers, technologists, and innovators to help us achieve our world-changing missions,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. “Our successful Artemis II mission has inspired the world and generated tremendous interest in joining our workforce to be part of the Golden Age of innovation and exploration.”

“NASA has always shown the world what American talent can achieve when it’s pointed at a bold mission,” said OPM Director Scott Kupor. “NASA Force is about making sure the agency has access to the next generation of innovation and strong partnerships with private sector talent to drive its very ambitious agenda.”

The first jobs that were posted were for aerospace engineers and would last for two years, with the potential for additional term extensions. Further openings have also been added.

The site can be found at http://www.usajobs.gov