Pictured from left to right: John Coker(District 1), Dixon Leatherbury(District 4), Betsy Mapp(District 5), Oliver Bennett(District 3) and Dave Fauber(District 2).

The Northampton County Board elected new officers for the upcoming year at its Tuesday night meeting.

New Board member Betsy Mapp nominated Oliver Bennett as Chairman. The motion was seconded by new member Dixon Leatherbury and approved unanimously. Mapp also nominated Leatherbury to serve as vice-chairman, which was seconded by John Coker and approved unanimously.

“I’ll be a little different,” said Chairman Bennett. “My job is to keep the meetings rolling and get out of the way.”

