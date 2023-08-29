New library open in Parksley

After almost eight years, the new Eastern Shore Public Library has opened its doors to the public. Finally on Saturday the major part of the unpacking and set up was completed, the Library welcomed new visitors eager to see the inside of the new building. While some unpacking and setting up remains to be done, the main area is open and ready for business. Some of the microfilm machines at the Heritage Center are not yet available, plans are to have all of that fully operating within the next week.

The new facility includes a separate children’s room, the Eastern Shore Heritage Center, plus conference rooms and even a book store courtesy of Friends of the Library group where used books may be purchased.

A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday September 8 at 3 p.m. Former Governor Ralph Northam is expected to attend and Governor Glenn Youngkin has been invited to be at the event.

The Library project has come to completion despite years of political bickering, multiple fund raising efforts, COVID induced delays in construction, the dismissal of the main contractor shortly before the facility was complete and a delay in signing the final lease.

The new facility is now open during regular operating hours.