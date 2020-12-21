The Eastern Shore Public Library’s completion will have to wait a few more months.

Due to difficulties in obtaining building materials related to the COVID-19 epidemic, RH Contracting, the General Contractor for the Eastern Shore Regional Library Project has requested a four month extension for the completion of the project. The original deadline for completion was December 13, 2020.

The new date of completion is now April 13, 2021.

The contract calls for liquidated damages of $1,500 per day after the completion deadline. The Board of Supervisors voted for the liquidated damages to be deducted until December 31, which would allow the contractor to retain the services of the architectural firm that supervises the project until April 13.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the extension.

