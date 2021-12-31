Three new laws will take effect on January 1 in Virginia. The minimum wage in Virginia will increase from $9.50 to $11.00 per hour. The same law will increase the minimum wage up to $15 per hour in 2026.

Virginia drivers will be required to have $30,000 in insurance coverage for the death or injury of one person or $60,000 for two or more people.

In 2022, towns will no longer hold elections in May. The new law moves all municipal, local government and school board elections to the November general election.

