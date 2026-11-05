New law suit challenges Virginia’s menhaden regs

A new lawsuit is challenging Virginia’s regulation of commercial menhaden fishing in the Chesapeake Bay.

The Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization has filed suit against the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, claiming the agency improperly established 2026 commercial fishing quotas without following required public review procedures.

The lawsuit challenges the allocation of approximately 276 million pounds of menhaden to the commercial fishing industry.

The recreational fishing group argues the commission failed to conduct an adequate conservation review before approving the quotas.

Menhaden are a critical food source for striped bass, bluefish, osprey and other Bay wildlife. But industrial fishing operations, based in Reedville, harvest millions of pounds of the fish annually for processing into fish meal and fish oil.

The Atlantic States Marine Resources Commission, a multi-state scientific advisory body tasked with monitor fish species health and population, has most recently concluded menhaden are not overfished and overfishing is not occurring.

Recreational fishing and environmental advocates have long argued that heavy harvesting threatens the food supply for other Chesapeake Bay species.

The lawsuit asks a Virginia Beach court to overturn the disputed allocations and require the commission to follow proper public review and conservation procedures.

The case adds another chapter to the ongoing battle over commercial menhaden fishing and protection of the Chesapeake Bay.