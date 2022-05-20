The Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday authorized the County Administrator to enter into various agreements to facilitate the construction of a new commercial hangar at the Melfa airport. In a 2020 Special Session, the Virginia General Assembly budgeted $2 million for the project. Of that $1 million will be financed through the issuance of bonds by the Virginia Public Building Authority. The funding will be received by the Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority (Virginia Space) which would be responsible for the design and construction of the hangar. Once construction is completed, the County will assume ownership of the hangar as an improvement to the County’s real estate. The County will then operate and maintain the hangar, which could include leasing to private companies.

The the required documents are an agreement for the construction and operation of the hangar, a facilities agreement between the VPBA, Virginia Space, the county stating the responsibilities of all parties in regards to the project, and a certificate of managing agent in which the county will accept certain responsibilities and risks associated with the project and all the responsibilities required by the Managing Agent in the Facilities agreement. The County would assume responsibility for any costs that exceed the $2 million budget if incurred.

.

.