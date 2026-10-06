New Federal Chesapeake Bay Conservation Grants should have local implications

A new round of Chesapeake Bay conservation grants includes projects that could have implications for the Eastern Shore of Virginia and the rest of the Delmarva Peninsula.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have announced 68 new or continuing Small Watershed Grants totaling 23-point-four million dollars.

Those grants are being matched by another 21-point-one million dollars from the organizations receiving the money, bringing the total conservation impact to about 44-point-five million dollars.

The Small Watershed Grants program supports projects aimed at improving water quality and protecting wildlife habitat throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

And one of the projects has a direct connection to the Delmarva Peninsula.

Ducks Unlimited is receiving nearly 150-thousand dollars for a wetland conservation and restoration project covering Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

The project will provide landowner outreach and engineering assistance for wetland design, topographic surveys and construction oversight across the Delmarva Peninsula.

The goal is to increase participation in a federal conservation initiative aimed at protecting wetlands and improving habitat for the American black duck.

That is significant for the Eastern Shore, where wetlands, agricultural lands and coastal habitat are important parts of the local landscape.

The grant slate also includes several other Virginia projects with an emphasis on coastal and watershed restoration.

The Virginia Institute of Marine Science at William and Mary is receiving 150-thousand dollars to develop an interactive shoreline decision-support tool for coastal Virginia.

The tool is intended to help property owners evaluate water-quality, habitat and coastal-resiliency benefits of natural and nature-based shoreline projects.

Elsewhere in Virginia, the grants include money for oyster habitat restoration in Hampton, shoreline and farm conservation along the Rappahannock River, and stormwater and watershed projects.

The Hampton oyster project, for example, will receive more than 737-thousand dollars. It is designed to create more than five acres of sanctuary oyster reef and produce three million spat-on-shell oysters.

The grant program is managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in partnership with government agencies and private organizations, with major funding provided by the EPA.

For the Eastern Shore, the significance is that many of the projects are focused on the same basic resources that define this region — wetlands, working farms, coastal shorelines, oysters, wildlife habitat and clean water.

And the Delmarva wetland project specifically recognizes the peninsula as a single ecological region, crossing state boundaries while addressing habitat and water-quality issues that don’t stop at the Virginia-Maryland line.