New details challenge drive-by account in Painter homicide; bond denied

By Linda Cicoira

A woman who was killed in the Painter area in broad daylight in December 2023 was not hit by gunfire from a drive-by shooter as was initially reported to police, Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan argued at a bond hearing Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court.

The prosecutor said a gun was held to the neck of 24-year-old Aakuyah Antonatte Shakuria Collick when she was shot, as the firearm left an impression there. She was not hit from 100 feet away in the driveway of her home on Keller Pond Road, as Daevon Tyrique Stines told police when they arrived at the scene.

Twenty-six-year-old Stines, who was shot in the arm in the incident, is suspected of killing the woman. He was denied bond. Stines was indicted on counts of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony in February and has been in jail ever since.

Judge Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. said, “Even without a prior record, it’s a big deal.” He ruled Stines, a poultry plant worker who lived with the victim when she was killed, was “a danger to the community.”

“He did not flee the scene,” said defense lawyer Kenneth Singleton. “My client has been completely cooperative. I haven’t received the entire discovery yet. I understand he has a clean record … He has lived in the area all his life. I understand this is a very serious charge … at the same time … he hasn’t moved … he has a young child who he is responsible for … not a flight risk. … I would ask the court to give him some kind of reasonable bond. They could put him on an ankle monitor, so he could continue to support his family.”

Another woman said she has been in a relationship with Stines for two years and that they have a one-year-old child together.

Morgan said no one else witnessed what Stines had reported, and DNA from another person was on the bullet recovered from Stines’ arm. He did not identify the DNA during the hearing. The prosecutor also said that arguing and fighting between Stines and Collick were reported to the police before her death.