By Linda Cicoira

A New Church woman, wanted in Maryland for attempted murder, arson, and related charges, pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to possession of cocaine.

Forty-six-year-old Wendy Dawn Taylor, of Tyler Court, was sentenced to two years with all but time served suspended for the June 6, 2021, drug offense. Taylor said she wanted to get that charge behind her so she could waive extradition to Maryland to face other accusations there.

Taylor was on bond when she was arrested in December in Accomack County for incidents involving a Pocomoke City resident. The Maryland man called authorities after he was assaulted, shot at, and his house was set afire.

When the man arrived home on Dec. 3, a blue Ford sedan with Virginia plates was parked in his driveway. He said a woman approached him asking for gas. When he was going to his garage to retrieve some fuel, he saw a man leaving his home with a television. Words were exchanged and the victim reported he was assaulted and briefly lost consciousness. When he came around, he managed to get away. One of the suspects fired three shots. Then the man went inside to call police and discovered his house was on fire. He was able to put the flames out before help arrived.

