New Church man indicted on premeditated murder charges

Pictured: Pictures of Bowden from videos posted to Youtube.

By Linda Cicoira

A young New Church resident was indicted Monday by an Accomack Grand Jury of premeditated murder inside the Royal Farms Convenience Store on Chincoteague Road in Wattsville last Sept. 10.

Nineteen-year-old David Dean Bowden, of Crabapple Lane, was also indicted on a count of 2nd-degree murder of 25-year-old Miguel Ethan Soto Trader, also known as Pudge. Prosecutors often charge a person with both 1st- and 2nd-degree murder to ensure a conviction.

Bowden told police that he and Trader had previously been feuding over a “female” when he shot Trader that Wednesday night before stepping over the victim as he left the store. He said, “Trader, along with his associate, had previously threatened him and were known to carry firearms.”

Other indictments against Bowden include the use of a firearm in the killing, malicious shooting in an occupied building, unlawfully shooting a bystander who has only been identified as P.E., which was corrected from the previous initials E.D. in court records, and misdemeanor removing the ID number from a firearm.

A Hi-Point semi-automatic pistol was confiscated from the vehicle used by his mother to drive him to the sheriff’s office. Before that, records state, he called police to admit to the crimes.

Bowden also told officers that he is associated with the Bloods street gang, although he is not an initiated member. He “drops engineer’s music for the Bloods under the name of trxppythekidd on YouTube,” the record stated. “The defendant further reported that he has received multiple threats from gang members in the Horntown/Wattsville area … Yes, from the man that I shot and killed last night … the defendant remained calm throughout the interview and at times was playful in demeanor,” the record continued. “He did not exhibit remorse.”

The gang affiliation and his prior behavior are part of why he hasn’t been granted a bond. Bowden recently graduated from Arcadia High School. “He also attended the Accomack County Alternative Education program during the 2020-2021 school year following a disciplinary incident related to marijuana possession. He was most recently employed at Capt. Zack’s Seafood on Chincoteague, where he was dismissed in July 2025 after an altercation resulted in police involvement at his place of work,” the record further said.

Bowden also said he smoked marijuana 10 times a day and used a vape. He consumes alcohol and began drinking at the age of 14, according to the court file.

An assessment recommended that a bond be denied, given the defendant’s reported gang involvement, history of violent conduct, lack of lawful employment, ongoing substance abuse … (and) his own admission of involvement in a homicide. He presents a clear danger to the community and cannot be safely released on bond.”

The condition and age of the “female bystander” who was struck by a projectile and was treated at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital were not reported.

Investigator Matthew J. Taylor wrote on a warrant that a video of the incident showed “multiple employees and customers were inside the Royal Farms.” Several people were seen “fleeing or taking cover as gunfire erupted.”

Deputies arrived at the scene to find Trader’s body lying on the floor of the convenience store.

Bowden went to the store that night “with his sister and a male friend. On arrival, he observed Trader and his associates at a gas pump. Bowden entered the store with his companions, approached the deli counter, and kept his attention on the gas pumps. He stated that when Trader entered the store, he believed Trader was reaching for a firearm.”

“At that time, Bowden drew a pistol from under his sweatshirt and fired four rounds,” he told police. “When his weapon jammed, Bowden cleared the malfunction and fired three more shots, striking Trader as he attempted to flee toward the northeast exit,” where deputies found him.

“Bowden admitted his intent was to kill Trader,” the file stated. After the shootings, Bowden went home.

Footage of a video from the Royal Farms “collaborated much of the sequence of events,” the investigator noted. “It showed Bowden arriving at the store around 11:20 p.m. and parking in the northeast corner. Bowden exited the passenger side of the vehicle, looked at the gas pumps, and entered the store” with the other two. “Inside, Bowden appeared to adjust the area of his sweatshirt consistent with concealing a firearm,” the warrant stated.

About two minutes later, “Trader entered the store through the west entrance with his hands free and began walking towards Bowden. The video depicts Bowden addressing Trader before immediately drawing his firearm and firing. Trader turned around and ran towards the northwest exit with his hands down, and Bowden pursued him, firing multiple shots. Trader collapsed in the doorway, at which point, Bowden experienced a firearm malfunction. Bowden and his companions then stepped over Trader’s body and exited the store,” the investigator wrote.

James Broccoletti of Norfolk, a well-known criminal attorney, was hired to represent Bowden.