By Linda Cicoira

A New Church man is in custody after being charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of another local resident, according to records filed in Accomack General District Court.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rikece Labryan Campbell was arrested April 4. The victim, 42-year-old Cervone Copes, of Atlantic was found dead March 28. Accomack deputies, arrived on the scene after receiving reports of a shooting on Tull Circle, in Atlantic.

Campbell was also charged with use of a firearm in the murder. A June 29 preliminary hearing was set.

Investigator Aaron Turner, of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, handled the case.