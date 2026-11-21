Drivers could begin using the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel’s new Thimble Shoal Tunnel by November 30, 2027, moving the crossing closer to separating opposing traffic at one of its remaining two-way bottlenecks.

One lane is expected to open initially. Final completion, including remaining roadway connections, is scheduled for April 30, 2028.

Once finished, the new tunnel will carry two lanes southbound toward Virginia Beach. The existing Thimble Shoal Tunnel will carry two lanes northbound toward the Eastern Shore.

Mike Crist, Deputy Executive Director, Infrastructure of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, outlined the schedule Thursday, November 19, to the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization Board.

“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, finally,” Crist said.

The project has faced several delays, including permitting and pandemic-related setbacks. Construction later stopped when the tunnel boring machine struck a submerged anchor. Tunneling resumed in April 2024 after an approximately eight-month interruption.

The approximately 1.2-mile tunnel runs between the crossing’s first and second artificial islands. The boring machine, named Chessie, completed its journey in January 2025, after removing approximately 500,000 cubic yards of soil and installing nearly 10,000 concrete segments.

Crews are now installing electrical equipment, fire protection, ventilation and other systems needed before traffic can enter.

For motorists, the new tunnel will include a protected emergency evacuation corridor. Doors every 660 feet will provide access to the passageway, which can accommodate wheelchairs.

A fire suppression system will be capable of delivering 1,800 gallons of water per minute. Separate drainage equipment will remove water from the tunnel.

Backup generators at both ventilation buildings will have enough fuel to operate the tunnel for five days without refueling. Crist said that equipment could allow the tunnel to reopen after a hurricane or major power outage before commercial electricity returns.

The work also includes approximately 1.2 million feet of electrical conductors to supply lighting, ventilation fans and safety equipment. About 350 contractor employees are currently working on the project.

The construction contract has risen from approximately $756 million to $787 million with approved changes.

Crist said toll-supported revenues will pay for the work through a combination of Bridge-Tunnel funds, revenue bonds and federal transportation financing loans. The facility receives no local, state or federal tax appropriations for construction or operations, he said.

Motorists have helped finance the expansion through scheduled toll increases adopted to advance the tunnel project. The increase that took effect in January 2024 was part of a plan approved in 2013 calling for approximately 10 percent increases every five years.

The original crossing opened in 1964 with two lanes. Parallel bridges added during the 1990s expanded much of the roadway, but drivers still must merge into tunnels carrying opposing traffic.

The new Thimble Shoal Tunnel will remove that arrangement at this location.

Contractors used a tunnel boring machine rather than the immersed-tube construction originally envisioned. Crist said boring beneath the bay reduced costs, environmental impacts and the need to expand the artificial islands.

Flatiron Dragados is building the project, with Mott MacDonald serving as engineer of record. Crews will continue installing roadway surfaces and operating systems before testing and commissioning the tunnel next year.