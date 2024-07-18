New 911 system should be up and running by February

July 18, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines

ESVA 911 Director Jeff Flournoy reported to the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night that the new 911 should be up and running by February.  Flournoy reported that work at the tower sites has been in progress over the last several months along with continues system planning and programming.

Over the next few months Flournoy expects all remaining tower work including equipment installations , system optimization and systemwide coverage testing.  During the fall and early winter months, Flournoy expects that Mobile and portable Radio installations and training will be completed.

Flournoy told the Board that progress during the next 5 or 6 weeks will determine if the system will be ready for use in February.

The project has a budget of $9.5 million with federal funding of approximately $8 million and funding supplied by both Accomack and Northampton Counties providing the remaining balance.

.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

July 18, 2024, 5:42 am
Clear sky
WSW
Clear sky
76°F
7 mph
Apparent: 77°F
Pressure: 1012 mb
Humidity: 85%
Winds: 7 mph WSW
Windgusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 5:55 am
Sunset: 8:22 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber