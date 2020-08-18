Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG), a leading provider of rural broadband services, announced today that it has made the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest growing private companies. DNG has had an impressive three-year growth rate of 190% from 2016 to 2019 and joins the Inc. 5000 list, along with the most successful businesses in America, which has previously included the likes of Microsoft, Dell, Pandora, LinkedIn, and others.

“The DNG team is delighted and proud to be recognized as an industry leader by being named to the Inc. 5000 list,” said Bob Nichols, CEO of DNG. “Our mission is to close the digital divide and drive all the positive economic, educational, healthcare and social benefits that broadband access energizes in the communities that we serve. Making the Inc. 5000 list reflects our commitment and the success that we have had in deploying our networks in rural America.”

Under the NeuBeam™ brand, DNG provides residential and business customers affordable high-speed internet services allowing them to telework, participate in online learning, receive telehealth services, as well as providing digital transformation for rural agriculture and utility industries through increased access to advanced wireless and cloud application technologies.

DNG has successfully deployed its cooperative model in Virginia, Maryland and Washington State through private equity, public Federal awards via FCC and USDA broadband programs, as well as through a strategic relationship with Microsoft as a partner in their Airband Initiative.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

