Pictured: a scene showing Onancock marketing literature in the film.

Residents who are Netflix subscribers can see a name familiar to the Eastern Shore if they stream the platforms current #1 movie.

The Man from Toronto is an American action comedy film, starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, along with Kaley Cuoco of Big Bang Theory fame in a supporting role.

The movie is based around a New York man, Hart, who is having a run of bad luck. Hart decides to take his wife on a romantic get away to begin their family, to Onancock, Virginia, which is of course pronounced incorrectly.

Once he arrives, the ill-prepared Hart stumbles into a situation where he is mistaken for Harrelson, who is a world renowned assassin.

Despite being a prominent part of the movie, the movie town of Onancock, Virginia is much different than the actual Onancock, Virginia, being a mountain lake town, as opposed to a harbor town on the Chesapeake Bay.

“How exciting that Onancock, Virginia got an unexpected plug in The Man From Toronto!” said Robert Sabbatini, the Executive Director of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission. “All the folks that google Onancock to see if it is a real place will be pleasantly surprised it is more beautiful than portrayed in the movie. Congratulations to Onancock, Virginia!”

Originally scheduled to be theatrically released by Sony Pictures Releasing, the film’s distribution rights were sold to Netflix, where it was released on Friday, June 24.

Note: there is some adult language in this preview.