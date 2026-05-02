NCPS Partners with ODU for “Grow Your Own” Teacher Apprenticeship

Pictured: Apprentice Jon McClaren and mentor Kathryn Middagh

Northampton County Public Schools is marking National Apprenticeship Week by highlighting the first year of a new partnership with Old Dominion University aimed at building a local pipeline of future teachers.

The “Grow Your Own” teacher apprenticeship program pairs aspiring educators with experienced mentor teachers, allowing participants to gain hands-on classroom experience while completing their teaching degrees and licensure requirements at no cost. School officials say the initiative is designed to strengthen the division’s long-term staffing by investing in individuals already connected to the community.

“Our apprenticeship program in partnership with ODU is a critical part of our ‘Grow Your Own’ strategy,” said Clara Chandler, NCPS Director of Human Resources. “By investing in individuals who already know our students, schools, and community, we are building a stronger, more sustainable teacher pipeline for the future.”

Participants in the program work alongside veteran teachers in a residency-style model that emphasizes real-world classroom experience, coaching, and professional development. Apprentices say the opportunity provides insight that goes beyond traditional coursework.

“Instead of only learning about teaching in theory, I saw what it actually looks like day to day — how lessons change in the moment, how teachers build relationships, and how a strong classroom community takes shape,” said apprentice Jon McClaren, who is working under mentor teacher Kathryn Middagh. “That experience helped me feel confident and ready for a real classroom.”

Middagh, the NCPS Division Teacher of the Year, said the mentorship has been equally beneficial for veteran educators.

“Watching his confidence grow as he moves from observing to leading instructional activities has been a standout success,” she said. “This experience reinforces that investing in future educators is one of the most meaningful ways we can strengthen teaching and learning.”

Another apprentice, Deborah Eder, said the program has deepened her passion for special education while working alongside mentor Abigail Mowry.

“This opportunity is better than I ever imagined,” Eder said. “It has allowed me to participate more deeply in working with students alongside an inspiring mentor.”

Mowry added that the program creates a seamless pathway for paraprofessionals and other school staff to advance into teaching roles.

“It empowers our small district to develop and retain exceptional teachers from within our community,” she said.

By combining ODU’s academic instruction with daily classroom experience in Northampton schools, officials say the program ensures graduates are both highly qualified and personally invested in student success.

Northampton County Public Schools, which serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, says it plans to continue expanding the initiative as part of its broader effort to enhance instructional quality and support long-term workforce needs.