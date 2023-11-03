NCEF Kicks off Season of Giving Campaign

Cape Charles, VA: Today, the Northampton County Education Foundation (NCEF) announced the kick-off of their Season of Giving Matching Campaign. This year’s campaign is again supported by Bay Creek, who will be matching the first $25,000 raised in donations. “We are beyond excited to have Bay Creek as our champion for education” says NCEF chair, Billie-Jean Bensen.

The Season of Giving coincides with the release of the NCEF 2022/23 Impact Report. This report shares the accomplishments of the past school year, made possible through the support of the community. The Foundation took part in district initiatives including, All District Reads, the Northampton Middle School STEM lab, Dual-enrollment scholarships, and Pre-K Camp. Additionally, the NCEF provided funding for the Kids’ Closet, classroom grants, and teacher recognition. In total, the NCEF supplied $68,979.67 directly to Northampton County Public Schools. A copy of the Impact Report is available on the foundation’s website (https://www.ncedufoundation.com/p/56/2022-23-annual-impact-report).

This year’s Season of Giving Campaign will supply funding so that the NCEF can continue their mission of promoting student performance and excellence in teaching in our public schools. To find out more about the Northampton County Education Foundation or to make a tax-deductible donation, please visit the foundation website at www.ncedufoundation.com. Donations can also be mailed to NCEF, PO Box 323, Cape Charles, VA 23310.

About NCEF: The Northampton County Education Foundation was established in 2006 and is run by an all-volunteer Board of Directors. Follow us on social media: @NorthamptonCountyEducationFoundationNCEF (Facebook) or @ncedfund (Instagram).