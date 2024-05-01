NCEF announces launch of Round-Up for Education partnership with Romel’s

Cape Charles, VA: Today, Northampton County Education Foundation (NCEF) is thrilled to announce the launch of its Round-Up for Education campaign in partnership with Rommel’s Ace Hardware in Exmore. This exciting initiative aims to rally community support and raise vital funds to support educational programs and initiatives throughout Northampton County Public Schools.

Beginning May 1st, customers at Rommel’s Ace Hardware will have the opportunity to make a difference simply by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar. Every spare cent collected through the Round-Up for Education campaign will directly benefit Northampton County public schools, students, and educators.

“We are excited to team up with Rommel’s Ace Hardware for this meaningful campaign,” said Billie-Jean Bensen, Chair of the Northampton County Education Foundation. “The Round-Up for Education initiative provides an effortless yet impactful way for members of our community to support education and invest in the future of our students.”

Funds raised through the campaign will support a wide range of educational initiatives, including but not limited to:

Classroom resources and supplies

Professional development opportunities for educators

Specialized programs to enhance learning experiences

“We are proud to partner with the Northampton County Education Foundation to make a positive difference in the lives of students and educators,” said Carolyn Spalding, Manager of Rommel’s Ace Hardware. “Together, we can empower our community to support education and ensure that every student has the resources they need to succeed.”

The Round-Up for Education campaign will run from May 1st to May 31st at Rommel’s Ace Hardware on Lankford Highway in Exmore. Community members are encouraged to visit their local store, round up their purchases, and help make a difference in the lives of students and educators.

For more information about the Round-Up for Education campaign and how you can get involved, please contact Lori McDonald at [email protected] or visit www.ncedufoundation.com.

About NCEF: The Northampton County Education Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the quality of education in Northampton County by providing resources and support to students, educators, and schools. Through strategic partnerships and initiatives, the Foundation strives to empower students to achieve their full potential and foster lifelong learning.

About Rommel’s Ace Hardware: Ace Hardware Store is a locally-owned and operated hardware retailer committed to serving the community with quality products and exceptional customer service. With a wide selection of hardware, tools, and home improvement products, Ace Hardware Store is a trusted destination for all your household needs.