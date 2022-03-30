Two individuals have been recovered from a V-22 Navy Osprey Tilt Rotor plane that went down at approximately 7:30 PM Wednesday evening.

A third individual has still not been located. Latest reports indicate emergency responders are now treating the situation as a recovery as opposed to a search and rescue.

The plane crashed north of the Chincoteague Causeway just off of Wildcat Point near the Maryland line shortly after 7:30 PM Wednesday evening.

The call went out over the scanner calling for all units in the vicinity needed to be on a sharp look out for survivors.

When emergency dispatchers made contact with pilot, two passengers were reportedly outside the plane with injuries.

The Coast Guard Virginia dispatched rescue boats, helicopters and Maryland’s Trooper 4 helicopter also responded to the scene along with local Good Samaritans.

This is a developing situation and we will monitor to provide updates.

