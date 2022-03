A Navy helicopter made an emergency landing on Redwood Road near Melfa Friday afternoon.

A call came in to WESR radio studios shortly after 2:30 on Friday afternoon saying an aircraft had made an emergency landing behind their house on Redwood Road .

The field was located approximately a mile from the Melfa Airport.

No injuries are reported.

ShoreDailyNews.com will continue to monitor the situation and provide any available updates.

.