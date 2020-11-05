The U.S. Navy is scheduled to conduct Field Carrier Landing Practice (FCLP) operations November 9 – 19, 2020, at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility with E-2 and C-2 propeller-powered aircraft from Chambers Field on Naval Station Norfolk.

As a protective measure, in light of COVID-19, Navy personnel participating in the detachment will quarantine at their home station before deploying to Wallops, where they will be quarantined while conducting flight operations. The combined quarantine time at their home station and at Wallops will provide the overall 14 days of quarantine required before Navy personnel can deploy out to sea. NASA is providing lodging and dining facilities for Navy’s FCLP personnel and has developed the necessary safety procedures to facilitate quarantining at Wallops.

FCLP is the phase of flight training that precedes carrier landing operations. The training at Wallops provides naval aviators critical and required training at a properly configured ashore airfield that simulates, as nearly as practicable, at-sea conditions for day and night flight operations aboard a moving aircraft carrier.

This is the first FCLP detachment at Wallops in 2020.

.