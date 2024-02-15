Nature Conservancy seeking local teens for paid summer internships at Brownsville

The Nature Conservancy’s Virginia Coast Reserve is seeking local young people for paid summer internships based at Brownsville Preserve in Nassawadox – a Bilingual Community Engagement Intern, Public History Intern, and Coastal Conservation Intern. Internships are paid and will run May 30th-August 9th. Housing is available.

The Bilingual Community Engagement Intern will help our outreach & education staff build and strengthen connections with the Shore’s Spanish speaking community. The Public History Intern will assist in researching and connecting people with African-American history on Brownsville Preserve. The Coastal Conservation Intern will support the full variety of local Nature Conservancy projects ranging from migratory bird conservation and marine habitat restoration to outreach and education.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old, and specific requirements are listed in the job descriptions at nature.org/careers by clicking “Join Our Team” and searching by Job # – Bilingual Community Engagement (Job # 54672), Public History (Job # 54652), Coastal Conservation (Job # 54666). Applications must be submitted online and are due by 11:59 pm on Sunday, February 25th.

Please reach out to Nature Conservancy STEP (Short Term Experience Program) Program Manager, Taylor at [email protected] with any questions.