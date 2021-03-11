The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for the Eastern Shore warning of the increased danger of fire spread today.

Dry fuels, low relative humidity, above normal temperatures, and gusty southwest winds will produce favorable conditions for wildfires to ignite and spread late this morning through early evening.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.

Virginia residents are reminded that open burning is prohibited before 4 pm each day through April 30th.

