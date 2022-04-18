The initial briefing from National Weather Service Wakefield, VA as of Mon April 18th, 2022, warns of an approaching Coastal Storm.

Gale force winds are expected. This afternoon into tonight expect Strong easterly winds with gusts 35 to 45 knots and seas to 6 to 10 feet resulting in dangerous marine conditions.

Mariners are advised to monitor the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service or other weather media outlets as conditions and forecasts may change.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

Vessels anchored shall prepare for heavy winds. Additional anchor(s) should be made ready to let go and preparations shall be made to have a continuous anchor watch. Engine(s) should be made immediately available for maneuvering. Also, vessels should maintain a continuous listening watch on VHF Channel 16.

Due to the high winds, regional bridge operations may be impacted.

Please note that with higher wind speeds, the Coast Guard’s ability to respond to emergencies could be affected.

No Port Conditions or restrictions are anticipated for the Captain of the Port Virginia zone.

