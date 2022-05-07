The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect from 10:00 PM this evening through 6:00 AM Sunday, with predicted inundation approximately 2 feet above ground level for the Eastern Shore of Virginia and southern Maryland.

Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around 2 feet of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

