National Weather Service Posts Beach Hazards Statement

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING…

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO NOON

EDT FRIDAY…

For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents

and large battering waves expected. For the High Surf

Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the

surf zone.

.Accomack and Northampton Counties.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday

evening. For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 PM Thursday to

noon EDT Friday…Breaking waves of 3 to 5 ft through tonight will result

in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Large

breaking waves of 6 to 8 ft Thursday will result in dangerous

surf conditions. Do not enter or approach the water due to the

risk of being swept away.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

All swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

Life-threatening rip currents could be fatal.