National Weather Service Posts Beach Hazards Statement

August 31, 2023
 |
…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING…
…HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO NOON
EDT FRIDAY…

For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents
and large battering waves expected. For the High Surf
Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the
surf zone.

.Accomack and Northampton Counties.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday
evening. For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 PM Thursday to
noon EDT Friday…Breaking waves of 3 to 5 ft through tonight will result
in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Large
breaking waves of 6 to 8 ft Thursday will result in dangerous
surf conditions. Do not enter or approach the water due to the
risk of being swept away.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

All swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.

Life-threatening rip currents could be fatal.

