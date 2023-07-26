National Weather Service issues Heat Advisory for end of week

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory in effect from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

According to the NWS, heat index values around 105 are expected Thursday afternoon. On Friday and Saturday, heat index values are expected to be 105 to 112 in Accomack and Northampton Counties. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Be sure to check in on elderly neighbors who live alone.

The forecast appears to have a break in the heat for the Eastern Shore beginning Sunday, when a cold front is expected to bring temperatures back down into the 80s.