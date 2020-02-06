The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued Flood Watch to include portions of eastern Virginia and southeast Virginia, including Accomack and Northampton County until 10:00 AM Friday morning.

An extended period of rainfall with moderate to high rainfall rates is expected late this afternoon into Friday morning and will lead to conditions favorable for flooding. Rainfall totals are expected to average 2 to 3 inches through Friday morning, with locally higher amounts possible.

Rapid rises on creeks are likely, along with flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Residents are urged to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued for the Eastern Shore for Friday. Sustained winds are forecast to be 20-25 mph out of the south in the morning and the west in the afternoon and could gust as high at 45 mph until Friday evening.

