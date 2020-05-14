Hurricane season hasn’t even started but forecasters from the National Hurricane Center say that there is a good possibility that an area of disturbed weather could develop into a subtropical storm or even a tropical storm late this weekend. The depression is expected to form north of the Bahamas and move northeast. It is not expected to have any effect on the southeast coast or the Eastern Shore. If the system achieves tropical status it will be named Arthur.

According to Accuweather, there has been at least one tropical event during the month of May each year since 2012. Accuweather has predicted the upcoming hurricane season will be an active one in the Atlantic Ocean and that there could be between 14 and 20 tropical storms spawned with between 7 and 11 of those becoming hurricanes.

So far there is no prediction which areas of the Southeast Coast or the Gulf of Mexico might get the brunt of the predicted tropical action.

At this point the best action anyone can take to prepare for hurricane season is to plan what you will do if the Eastern Shore is threatened by a storm. If you live in the flood zone, decide where you will go if asked to evacuate. If you have a boat in the water, plan to pull it up if possible or make a plan to secure it. If power is interrupted, plan to have enough non , perishable food, lights with spare batteries and a battery powered radio. Make sure you keep enough prescription drugs to last for several days. Finally plan a place for your pets. Accomack County has established a pet shelter at Nanuda Middle School.

Visit the ShoreDailyNews.com Hurricane Survival Guide for all the information you need to prepare for tropical weather.

