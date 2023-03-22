By Linda Cicoira

A Nassawadox man was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Northampton Circuit Court for maliciously wounding an Exmore resident in January of 2020.

All but four years of the term was suspended for 39-year-old Jonta Peters, of Sample Court. The victim was Kendrick Hope. Peters will be on supervised probation for three years and good behavior for 11 years after he is released.

Peters was drinking alcohol at his home when the incident occurred. His lawyer told the court that he was just accepted into a reentry program with Rev. Kelvin Jones. “This is a big step for Mr. Peters as this is the first time that he has accepted that he is an alcoholic.”

In another case, a pre-sentence report was ordered for 35-year-old Matthew Steven Boyer, of Franktown, who admitted to stealing $5,000 worth of his stepfather’s tools and selling them. Boyer could be facing 40 years in prison for the crimes that occurred between August and September. Restitution was determined to be $1,000 as insurance paid the rest.

Fifty-one-year-old Christopher Antonio Smith, of Onancock, pleaded guilty to five of nine counts of failing to register as a sex offender and could face up to 50 years in prison. A presentence report was ordered. Smith pleaded guilty to attempted rape in 1997 and must register monthly as a sex offender.