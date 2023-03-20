On Monday, NASA held a briefing on the President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2024, and it will allow NASA to continue exploring the secrets of the universe for the benefit of all through Artemis, the Mars Sample Return mission, and other efforts.

More information on the briefing and budget are available at https://www.nasa.gov/budget.

The investments NASA makes to achieve its mission strengthen the U.S. economy and include notable impacts that support every state.

In Maryland alone, where NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center is based, NASA supported more than 36,000 jobs and generated nearly $8 billion in economic output in Fiscal Year 2021. In Virginia — home to our Wallops Flight Facility, NASA’s only owned-and-operated launch range — and the District combined, NASA supported an additional 34,000-plus jobs and nearly $7.4 billion.

At Goddard, our research into science and space technology supports sending astronauts to the Moon in the Artemis Program, bringing samples back from Mars’ surface, and studying the ways our planet is changing — from high in the atmosphere to here on the ground.