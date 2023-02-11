Keith Misiner photo. KeithM_Photos.

Officials as NASA have announced they will not attempt to launch two sounding rockets this morning.

Officials are meeting to determine when the next launch attempts will be scheduled.

The launch attempts were scrubbed two days in a row due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The launches will test a new capability for supporting science research in the mesosphere, a layer of Earth’s atmosphere between approximately 31 and 53 miles (50-85 kilometers) altitude. The mesosphere is a key region for studying meteor ablation and dust, noctilucent clouds, and upper atmospheric chemistry and winds.