Keith Misener photo.

NASA is exploring a major expansion of rocket-launching capabilities at Wallops Flight Facility in Accomack County, a move that could bring additional commercial space activity, investment and jobs to Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The proposal involves approximately 150 acres on the southern end of Wallops Island that NASA is considering making available for additional orbital launch facilities.

NASA has been seeking interest from commercial space companies and government agencies willing to develop, operate and maintain new launch infrastructure on the property.

Under the proposal, NASA would retain ownership of the land but could lease portions of it to qualified developers.

The expansion would require relocating existing suborbital rocket programs from that section of the island to Launch Area Three, making room for additional orbital launch operations.

NASA is looking for potential partners to outline their development plans, including the types of rockets they would launch, how frequently launches could occur, infrastructure requirements and the number of employees needed to operate the facilities.

The deadline for interested organizations to submit information to NASA was October 30th. The agency will use those responses to determine whether to move forward with a formal competitive development process.

NASA officials say increasing launch activity is becoming increasingly important as demand for commercial and government space launches continues to grow.