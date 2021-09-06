Tuesday, Sep. 7, at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) there will be formal agreement enacted between NASA and UMES that will expand opportunities for education, workforce development, and research.

The objective of the agreement is to enable a sustained pipeline of diverse talent for science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. In addition, the agreement seeks to advance the understanding of suborbital and aeronautical science as well as research and development projects involving the research range at Wallops, to further advance NASA’s mission.

This new partnership will benefit UMES students through opportunities leveraging academic studies with hands on experience through internships, on-site project engagement activities and opportunities to support mission work alongside Wallops professionals.

The signing ceremony will take place at the university’s Engineering and Aviation Science Complex in room 1088.