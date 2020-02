Accomack County officially recognized the VFC 12 Squadron from NAS Oceana Wednesday night. The Board adopted a resolution of thanks for the efforts the squadron put in restoring the A4-F Skyhawk jet at the Accomack County Airport. The squadron came to the shore and worked for nearly a week repainting and repairing the jet. All the county had to pay was the expenses. All labor was provided at no charge.

The jet fell into disrepair after a business that had volunteered to maintain it closed.

