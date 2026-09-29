Nandua Middle School to host Annual Back to School Night and Title 1 Meeting

September 29, 2026
|
Nandua Middle School welcomes you to their Annual Back to School Night and Title 1 Meeting. This event will take place on Thursday, October 1, 2026. This is for families of our current students grades 6-8. Doors will open at 4:30. There will be opportunities to view the Title 1 presentation, receive power school information and meet the teachers with tips and strategies for a successful school year. Please view the Nandua Middle School web page or Facebook page for RSVP information or call the school at 757-787-7037. Our NMS Students were also emailed a flyer containing the details of this event. For our NMS Families that attend and participate, we will offer up to 4 meal tickets for meals to go from one of our food trucks we have partnering with us for this event. We look forward to seeing our NMS Families.