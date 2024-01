Congratulations to our STEM Challenge submission winners! Nandua Middle School project winners, The Magellan by Eli Wisor, Peanuts Express by Finnley Giorgilli and Leah Laubach, The Pink Wonderland by Laniya Brown, Elizabeth Crockett, and Jordan Harmon Johnson, have successfully made it through to round 2 of the Ripken Student STEM Challenge.

The STEM students will soon begin their roller coaster prototypes for round 2 submission. Good luck, Braves!