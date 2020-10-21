Accomack County Public Schools Superintendent Chris Holland announced Tuesday afternoon that Nandua High School will close beginning Wednesday, October 22, until Wednesday, November 4th due to a COVID-19 outbreak of several staff members.

The letter states the school will close for ‘the safety of our students, faculty and staff.’

Students are expected to attend virtual classes during this time.

Accomack County Schools are working closely with the local Health Department to identify individuals who had close contact with the staff members to determine if they might have been exposed to the virus.

The letter further states “If you or your child are identified as having been potentially exposed, the Accomack County Health Department will contact you to ask that you please stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4°F, and practice social distancing for 14 days from your last contact. If you are not contacted by the health department, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities at this time.”

The full letter can be read here.

.