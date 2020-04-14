The N.A.F.C. Memorial Scholarship was founded in 2020 by the Graduating Class of 2010 of Nandua High School. This scholarship is dedicated to the graduates who received their degree in life and were called home to heaven. Tabias Ames, Kentrell Savage, Shawn Simpson, and Laquan Nock were not only classmates but also friends, and a part of the great Nandua family. On behalf of these fallen Alumni, the 2010 Nandua Class was driven to provide this scholarship to a fellow Nandua graduate looking to fulfill his/her future in education. The rightful candidate will show motivation, dedication, and incredible personality as the four fallen alumni showed in their lives.

Eligibility Requirements

Volunteers in the community and participates in extracurricular school activities.

Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 2.75

Total family annual income under $40,000

In financial need

Plans to attend a 2 or 4 year college or technical school.

Scholarship funds of $500 will be paid by check to the recipient.

If any Nandua graduate would like an application or have any questions, they can email our committee at: nhsclassof2010sc@gmail.com.

.